Royalty Pharma Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.17 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small- and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas’ and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and nine development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com





