Royalty Pharma Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.17 per Class A ordinary share.



The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.