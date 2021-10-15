checkAd

Tricia Migliazzo Joins Lenders One as Senior Vice President, Origination Sales

Mortgage industry veteran joins the cooperative

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One today announced that Tricia Migliazzo has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Origination Sales of Lenders One. In this role, Ms. Migliazzo will manage the sales teams responsible for Lenders One membership and Lenders One solutions, including CastleLine risk management and insurance, Premium Title title and settlement, Trelix mortgage fulfillment, Springhouse appraisal and valuation offerings, and the Lenders One cooperative’s preferred vendor, preferred investor and white-label solutions.

Ms. Migliazzo joins Lenders One with over 20 years of management experience in the mortgage banking industry, including a previous role with Lenders One and Altisource, where she served as Director of Business Development. She was most recently Vice President of Member Engagement at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) in Washington, D.C., where she led MBA’s residential member recruiting and member engagement initiatives nationwide.

“Tricia brings deep experience to Lenders One as a seasoned leader in the mortgage industry,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President of Lenders One. “She has driven strong growth initiatives at the MBA and has an excellent history with both Lenders One and Altisource. I am confident that Tricia will carry Lenders One’s momentum forward and provide tremendous value to our network of members and providers.”

“I am extremely excited to take on this role and come back home to Lenders One,” said Ms. Migliazzo, Senior Vice President, Origination Sales of Lenders One. “Lenders One serves as a trusted consultant for our members to offer our own exclusive solutions and those of the providers in our network to help improve our members’ competitiveness and grow their earnings. I look forward to building upon the over 20-year foundation of Lenders One.”

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $780 billion of mortgages during 2020, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 

Investor Contact:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
770-612-7007
Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com 		Press Contact:
Alysha Frank
Director, Originations Marketing
770-612-7007
Alysha.Frank@lendersone.com






