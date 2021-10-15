Surge Components, Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Surge Components, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRS):

Financial Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

Net sales of $10.6 million, compared to $8.7 million in the prior-year-period

Gross profit of $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior-year-period

Gross profit margin of 29.0%, compared to 26.1% in the prior-year period

Net income available to common shareholders of $878,740; EPS of $0.16 compared to net income available to common shareholders of $686,365; EPS of $0.13 in the prior-year period

Operational Highlights

Company opens new sales office in London, UK, to develop more effectively the European market

Surge expanding its presence in Asia with the hiring of a new sales manager in China

Product demand and sales volumes remain strong for both Challenge and Surge businesses on growing customer demand

Visibility into 2022 sales volumes remains strong as customers place orders much earlier in the sales cycle, due to extended factory lead times.

Surge continues to hold a competitive advantage over peers with shorter lead times, helping to keep client supply chains up and running.

Surge Components, Inc. (“Surge” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: SPRS), a leading supplier of capacitors, discrete semi-conductors, switches, and audible/sounding devices, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

“We are pleased with our strong performance in the third quarter, highlighting our ability to quickly adapt and evolve to the changing industry dynamics posed by both COVID-19 and the global semiconductor chip shortage,” said Ira Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surge. “We delivered strong growth in net sales, up 22.7% year over year. Through continued cost discipline, we drove a 36.5% increase in gross profit versus the prior year and gross margins also expanded 290 basis points to 29.0% in Q3. On a YTD basis, gross profit increased by 28.3%, a clear sign of the strength and stability of our business as we build back even stronger from the impacts of COVID-19.”

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage has impacted our business and the industry, both Surge and Challenge have been successful in delivering our products to clients with shorter lead times than our competitors. This is driving increased demand across our business and provides us with enhanced visibility into 2022 sales volumes, as customers are looking to place orders much earlier than in prior years.”