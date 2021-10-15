checkAd

OTC DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 15:10  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed 2 highly sophisticated mobile applications in sports predictions and a digital wallet encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Crypto / Blockchain. The technology behind the apps has patents applied for. While the company eagerly waits for its imminent gambling licenses, Swifty is preparing to launch the product during Quarter 4 of 2021, initially on a country-by-country basis and on a global basis through 2022. 

The apps all work symbiotically and seamlessly, paving the way for future applications in the Swifty ecosystem that are being uniquely developed to enhance the user operability of several modern day financial applications, tasks and interests.  

The company is lead by Chief Executive Officer James Gibbons from the UK based in Dubai. James is at the forefront of technology globally, having developed “consumadeal”, a forerunner to Groupon, and sold it to a US software house who rebranded it and there after was an instrumental part of the Development team who developed the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (Stock market) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, followed by his last role as Senior Director of Digital Experience at the Dubai Expo 2020 which is the largest exhibition in the world running for 6 months which demonstrates the most advanced IT, AI and Digital technology ever seen globally. James has been running teams of hundreds of developers and contractors for the past decade delivering some of the most advanced financial and capital markets technology and digital experience applications.   

The company develops the apps and technology in-house with its development team primarily in Dubai. Technically, the team currently consists of 10 full time developers and is expected to double over the coming 6 months and is supported by a number of expert freelance developers and administration support staff. The majority of the team have been selectively recruited, and have world specialist skills with experience working in major financial software houses such as Accenture on high pressure high performance global projects, many of them having worked with James for the past decade. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global, is a technology company focused on creating ground breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BASF partners with WBENC to advance supplier diversity and inclusion, launches new Chemical ...
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Metso Outotec Metallurgical Results Received
Pender Growth Fund Announces Partial Redemption of its PPI Legacy Shares
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...