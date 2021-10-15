The apps all work symbiotically and seamlessly, paving the way for future applications in the Swifty ecosystem that are being uniquely developed to enhance the user operability of several modern day financial applications, tasks and interests.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global , is a technology company focused on creating ground breaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed 2 highly sophisticated mobile applications in sports predictions and a digital wallet encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Crypto / Blockchain. The technology behind the apps has patents applied for. While the company eagerly waits for its imminent gambling licenses, Swifty is preparing to launch the product during Quarter 4 of 2021, initially on a country-by-country basis and on a global basis through 2022.

The company is lead by Chief Executive Officer James Gibbons from the UK based in Dubai. James is at the forefront of technology globally, having developed “consumadeal”, a forerunner to Groupon, and sold it to a US software house who rebranded it and there after was an instrumental part of the Development team who developed the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (Stock market) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, followed by his last role as Senior Director of Digital Experience at the Dubai Expo 2020 which is the largest exhibition in the world running for 6 months which demonstrates the most advanced IT, AI and Digital technology ever seen globally. James has been running teams of hundreds of developers and contractors for the past decade delivering some of the most advanced financial and capital markets technology and digital experience applications.

The company develops the apps and technology in-house with its development team primarily in Dubai. Technically, the team currently consists of 10 full time developers and is expected to double over the coming 6 months and is supported by a number of expert freelance developers and administration support staff. The majority of the team have been selectively recruited, and have world specialist skills with experience working in major financial software houses such as Accenture on high pressure high performance global projects, many of them having worked with James for the past decade.