SeatGeek to Participate at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeatGeek, Inc. (“SeatGeek”) today announced that management will virtually attend the J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum on Monday, October 18, 2021. SeatGeek’s CEO Jack Groetzinger will participate in “The Re-Return of Live Entertainment” panel at 8:10am ET. 

A transcript of the panel will be featured on SeatGeek’s investor relations website following the event at https://seatgeek.com/investors.

As previously announced, on October 13, 2021, SeatGeek, the high-growth, mobile-centric technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, and RedBall Acquisition Corp. (“RedBall”) (NYSE: RBAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by RedBall SponsorCo LP, an affiliate of RedBird Capital Partners, entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

The boards of directors of both RedBall and SeatGeek have unanimously approved the transaction. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and approval by RedBall’s shareholders. In connection with the closing of the transaction, RedBall will be renamed SeatGeek, Inc.

About SeatGeek

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, its open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve. 

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

