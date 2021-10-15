Less Than Two Weeks Left to Apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students

In partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, will be awarding up to $100,000 in scholarships to current graduate students from underserved or marginalized communities, including minority, LGBTQ+, low-income, and first-generation college students.

Less than two weeks remain for graduate students to apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students . The application window closes on Oct. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET.

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students will be awarded to applicants committed to leveraging their degree to advance social justice. To be eligible, students must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident currently enrolled at least half-time in an accredited graduate level program. Interested applicants will be required to submit a short video about their passion for advancing social justice.

“Now in its sixth year, our Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students continues to empower the next generation of leaders by providing them with the resources needed to advance their education,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “This year, with the help of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we’ll expand our community of scholarship recipients even further. We look forward to meeting this year’s deserving students and can’t wait to witness the remarkable things they accomplish.”

