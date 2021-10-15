checkAd

Less Than Two Weeks Left to Apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 15:31  |  11   |   |   

Less than two weeks remain for graduate students to apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students. The application window closes on Oct. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET.

In partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, will be awarding up to $100,000 in scholarships to current graduate students from underserved or marginalized communities, including minority, LGBTQ+, low-income, and first-generation college students.

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students will be awarded to applicants committed to leveraging their degree to advance social justice. To be eligible, students must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident currently enrolled at least half-time in an accredited graduate level program. Interested applicants will be required to submit a short video about their passion for advancing social justice.

“Now in its sixth year, our Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students continues to empower the next generation of leaders by providing them with the resources needed to advance their education,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “This year, with the help of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we’ll expand our community of scholarship recipients even further. We look forward to meeting this year’s deserving students and can’t wait to witness the remarkable things they accomplish.”

Graduate students can apply today at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDreamGrad.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends Oct. 25, 2021. See Official Rules.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Community and Philanthropy

SLM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Less Than Two Weeks Left to Apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students Less than two weeks remain for graduate students to apply for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students. The application window closes on Oct. 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET. In partnership with Thurgood Marshall College …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(27) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(27) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21The Sallie Mae Fund Recognized as Extraordinary Philanthropic Partner by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Sallie Mae to Release 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 20
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Sallie Mae Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Application Window Now Open for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten