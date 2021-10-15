checkAd

130th Canton Fair Opens Attracting a Record-Breaking Number of Enterprises to Discover Opportunities

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 130th Canton Fair kicked off on October 15 for the first time both online and offline, attracting a record-breaking number of products showcases thanks to the brand-new platform and initiative.

The 5-day grand exhibition remains the world's largest physical exhibition in pandemic times covering a physical area of 400,000 square meters with 7,795 companies joining its 19,181 booths in 51 exhibition sections. Among them, 10,837 booths are presented by brands, accounting for 57 percent of the total physical exhibition.

26,000 companies have also joined the Fair's impressive online showcase, currently displaying a record-breaking 2.78 million products, including 860,000 new products.

It is also the first time that the Canton Fair has set up a special rural revitalization zone, highlighting signature products from formerly poor areas. 883 companies from these areas have joined either online or offline without fees charged.

Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair noted that this Fair has continued to innovate its business model during the global pandemic. The online-offline exhibition is a ground-breaking effort to explore the new normal of the Canton Fair.

Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair

Comprehensive trade services to facilitate dual format

The 130th Canton Fair maintains its advantage of enabling face-to-face negotiations and an on-site sampling experience which is helpful for building mutual trust between suppliers and buyers, while at the same time expanding its online scale in line with digital economy development trends, which enables convenient communications to meet different needs across the globe.

Creating a boutique physical exhibition, the Fair provides buyers with trending sustainable solutions from more than 70 new energy companies through their low-carbon, environmentally-friendly and energy-saving products. Adding more value to the trade service chain, this Canton Fair is also attended by overseas warehouses and shipping companies.

In the meantime, this edition of the Fair has added many new functions based on its original online platform, including pre-registration for physical exhibition, on-site livestreaming, forums, business travel services and on-site business assistance, as well as COVID-19 prevention guidance. Such integration provides comprehensive support for buyers either online or offline.

First time to hold the Pearl River International Trade Forum

The opening ceremony of the 130th Canton Fair also marks the opening of the main forum of the Pearl River International Trade Forum, which gathers political, business and academic experts to discuss trending international trade issues, offering Canton Fair solutions.

The event will also encourage dialogues and discussions on opening up and trade innovation, new business models for international trade under the new national development pattern, as well as international trade cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Chu noted that the Forum is a flagship event for China, which will significantly amplify Canton Fair's voice with a greater impact, enabling it to better serve the country, companies, society, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Please visit: https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661427/20211015184042.jpg




