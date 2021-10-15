checkAd

Chinese Premier Visited EHang Exhibition Booth at the China Import and Export Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 130th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") officially kicked off on October 14th in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was in attendance at the opening ceremony and visited the exhibition booth of EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company. Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, introduced the Company’s self-developed autonomous air mobility solutions to the Premier, demonstrating its smart, safe, efficient, convenient, and eco-friendly advantages and innovative use cases in various scenarios such as tourism, logistics, firefighting, emergency rescue, and more.

The EHang AAV products have achieved notably satisfactory results in the field of smart transportation. Chinese Premier Li urged the Company to ensure product safety, create high-quality products, and continuously improve competitiveness in the international market. He emphasized that entrepreneurship and innovation are the foundation and key to national success in the future. It is necessary to further strengthen policy support for entrepreneurs and innovators so more innovative companies with independent intellectual property rights can stand out from competition.

Last November, the General Office of the State Council of the PRC emphasized to accelerate urban air mobility development as the national strategy and create industry standards, to speed up legislative processes and promulgation for the official Interim Measures for Flights Administration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) as well as promote industrial upgrading and practical applications for firefighting UAVs.

Mr. Huazhi Hu said, “As a leader in the global urban air mobility industry, EHang is committed to providing smart, safe, and eco-friendly AAV products, solutions and services for various sectors and has already cooperated with FACC, DHL, Vodafone, and many other global companies. EHang will continue to seize development opportunities, maintain independent innovation, strengthen technology leadership, and lead innovative development in the global UAM market."

This year is the first time that EHang participates in the Canton Fair, which serves as an important trade promotion platform in China and is known as a “barometer” and “weathervane” of China’s foreign trade. The 130th Canton Fair officially opened to the public on October 15th and lasts for five days, attracting great attention from all walks of life. Through the Canton Fair, EHang will enable more people to feel the charm of urban air mobility and showcase China’s innovative intelligent technology products to the world.

