Meritage Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Strong Demand Continued Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU), the nation’s premier franchise operator, today reported financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended October 3, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales increased 8.0% to $147.5 million compared to $136.6 million for the same period last year.
  • Earnings from Operations were $1.8 million compared to $8.2 million for the same period last year. Last year's results reflected significant savings due to efficiencies of operating drive-thru only as most dining rooms were close because of COVID-19 restrictions as compared to this year’s significantly higher labor costs.
  • Net Earnings were to $2.3 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.5 million compared to $12.8 million for the same period last year.
  • The Company entered a new $302.8 million credit facility and $120 million SWAP agreement with a rate of .998%, both of which mature in 2027.
  • The Company signed an exclusive 50 store development agreement with Taco John’s that includes additional exclusive rights to develop more than 200 restaurants.

“Our sales growth in the third quarter was solid, especially on top of the record 9.0% same store sales growth last year. Operational earnings were challenged compared to last year as one-time COVID-19 related operating benefits, including a highly efficient drive-thru only operation, were up against higher labor costs this year. Last year many U.S. casual dining operations were closed or had restricted dining room operations, producing abnormally high demand for drive-thru transactions. This year, we have experienced significant recruiting costs and labor rate increases driven by labor shortages and disruptions from the COVID-19 resurgence with the Delta variant across many of our U.S. restaurant markets. We anticipated a turbulent year, as the restaurant industry reopened, and consumers adjusted to post-pandemic routines. Company sales and net earnings year-to-date through the third quarter are in-line with or above our original financial targets for the year,” stated Meritage CEO, Robert E. Schermer, Jr.

