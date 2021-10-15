Fuse Science, Inc. Kustomeroo Enters into Partnership with Vanta for SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. …

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. The partnership will assist in the process of obtaining SOC 2, HIPAA, and giving Kustomeroo the compliance reports needed to meet mandatory requirements large enterprise clients require. Kustomeroo is excited and looking forward to the future of increasing its market share in the space of cloud contact center products and this amazing partnership.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.