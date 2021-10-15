checkAd

Fuse Science, Inc. Kustomeroo Enters into Partnership with Vanta for SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance

Autor: Accesswire
15.10.2021, 16:00  |  16   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. …

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. The partnership will assist in the process of obtaining SOC 2, HIPAA, and giving Kustomeroo the compliance reports needed to meet mandatory requirements large enterprise clients require. Kustomeroo is excited and looking forward to the future of increasing its market share in the space of cloud contact center products and this amazing partnership.

Below is an update to the roadmap of key events. We cannot guarantee these events will happen in this order or in their entirety. Some events are outside the control of the company.

  • FINRA symbol change - Imminent
  • Company name change - Imminent

About Kustomeroo:

The company specializes in real-time customer engagement software to accomplish the goals of improving sales and provide prompt customer service. Our mission is to eliminate all unnecessary friction that occurs between companies and their customers, resulting in changing the way people feel about customer service.

Contact:
David Delke
Fuse Science, Inc / Kustomeroo
ir@kustomeroo.com
www.kustomeroo.com
Twitter: @kustomeroo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Fuse Science, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668279/Fuse-Science-Inc-Kustomeroo-Enters-i ...

Fuse Science Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fuse Science, Inc. Kustomeroo Enters into Partnership with Vanta for SOC 2 & HIPAA Compliance JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC PINK:DROP), Kustomeroo, provider of cloud video contact center solutions, is pleased to announce Kustomeroo has partnered with Vanta to achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium ...
Caduceus Partners with SRAX
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Clarifies Disclosure
Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.
Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ...
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment ...
Grand Opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...