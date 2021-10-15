checkAd

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Has Engaged a PCAOB Audit Firm Looking Towards Moving the Company Towards a Senior Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Pursuant to previously announced press release, Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") has retained the services of DBBMcKennon, LLC, a PCAOB Certified Public …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Pursuant to previously announced press release, Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") has retained the services of DBBMcKennon, LLC, a PCAOB Certified Public Accounting Firm. The Company has retained the firm to conduct an audit of its financials in order to become compliant with SEC reporting standards as it look towards its intended NASDAQ Capital Markets Listing. The management team has been diligently working towards positioning the Company into a setting where it can support the momentum, growth and movement of the Company as it looks towards the future.

DBBMcKennon is a full-service, PCAOB Registered Certified Public Accounting firm, providing audit, tax, and consulting services to individuals and businesses through its offices located in Newport Beach, San Diego, and Santa Monica, CA.

A spokesman from the Company stated "we are excited to be working with DBBMcKennon and the prospect of an uplisting." More to follow as material events become available.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:
For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:
One Sansome Street, Suite 3500
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415-869-1038
Fax: 415-946-8801
website: www.oncology-pharma.com
email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668304/Oncology-Pharma-Inc-Has-Engaged-a-PC ...




Disclaimer

