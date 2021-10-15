checkAd

Winnebago Industries commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Company will join other UN Global Compact signatories in Business Ambition for 1.5°C

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, advances its commitment to environmental sustainability by joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company has set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and commits to setting a science-based target through the Science Based Targets initiative.

The Business Ambition for 1.5°C is a campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition. The commitment is designed to engage businesses, aligned with other stakeholders, to set science-based targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a goal made more relevant by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report.

“Winnebago Industries cares deeply about the outdoor spaces we, and our customers, love to explore. Joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C is an important step forward,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and CEO. “As an outdoor lifestyle company, we are committed to doing our part to ensure that our employees enjoy livable communities and that outdoor destinations are sustained for the next generations of outdoor enthusiasts.”

In the coming months, Winnebago Industries will work with the Science Based Target initiative and external validators to develop and enact a plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Advancing environmental sustainability is a key focus of the company’s corporate responsibility strategy, which evolved in 2018 to advance environmental, social and governance priorities.

High-level sustainability goals include:

  • Zero Waste to Landfill, with 90 percent diversion of waste by 2030.
  • Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050.
  • Reduce fresh water use by 30 percent by 2050.
  • Advance Product Sustainability with eco-friendly upgrade options on all new products by 2025 and product lifecycle assessments by 2030.

“Our environmental sustainability goals underscore our board and leadership team’s long-term view and commitment,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Responsibility. “Our team is engaged. We are ready to innovate and evolve to achieve these goals.”

Rick Puckett, who joined the company in 2017 leading environment, health, safety and security, will lead environmental sustainability in his new role as Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability. Puckett reports to Chris West, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations and serves as goal owner on the cross-functional enterprise corporate responsibility advisory team. Kim Peterson, Director of Environment and Sustainability, joined Winnebago Industries in September in a newly created role and will partner with business leaders throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta businesses.

Learn more and follow our progress at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, as well as open bow, center console, dual console and pontoon boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit investor.wgo.net.  

Media Contact: Chad Reece - Corporate Relations - 641-585-6647 – creece@wgo.net

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net 





