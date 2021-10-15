checkAd

Nano Mobile Moves into Gaming/Crypto with New CEO David Noah Kittle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 16:00  |   |   |   

TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Mobile Healthcare Inc. “the Company” (OTC: VNTH TWTR: @NanoTechCrypto), a gaming, crypto and NFT engagement company, presents David Noah Kittle as Chief Executive Officer of Nano Mobile Tech.

“I’m honored and excited to come on board with Nano Mobile to help steer the company towards technological innovation. I’ve numerous ideas I’m seeking to develop for both Mergers and Acquisitions with products in the gaming and Crypto universe. I’m planning to use our 7 figure capital investment to aggressively grow the Company.” CEO David Kittle

For more information, please view the company Twitter @NanoTechCrypto

About Nano Mobile

Founded by Gamers for Gamers, Nano Mobile develops innovative ideas, technologies and products in the Gaming, Crypto and NFT industries. Actively searching Dynamic Partnerships and Mergers to enhance rapid growth of the Company.

About CEO David Kittle

Passionate about implementing and advancing technology in society, David Kittle grew up immersed in the cybernetic playgrounds of the 21st century. “I've always been fascinated in the ways in which Gaming bonds people from all over the globe. Crypto and NFTs are a natural extension of these vivacious communities and I'm excited to be in the midst of expanding the further development of these economies.”

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact

David Kittle
9663 Santa Monica Blvd #366
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(877) NANOMT1
Contact@NanoMobileTech.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nano Mobile Moves into Gaming/Crypto with New CEO David Noah Kittle TORRANCE, CA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nano Mobile Healthcare Inc. “the Company” (OTC: VNTH TWTR: @NanoTechCrypto), a gaming, crypto and NFT engagement company, presents David Noah Kittle as Chief Executive Officer of Nano Mobile Tech. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Metso Outotec Metallurgical Results Received
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Pender Growth Fund Announces Partial Redemption of its PPI Legacy Shares
Todos Medical to Conduct Webinar Highlighting the cPass SARS-COV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Test for AMDA, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, on October 22, 2021 at 12: 00 PM EDT
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...