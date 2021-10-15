checkAd

Two UBS advisors in Boston and Stamford named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 16:22  |  23   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast market have been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea Bevis, based in Boston, Massachusetts (MA) and Teresa Jacobsen, based in Stamford, Connecticut (CT).

"Andrea and Teresa are dedicated parents and Financial Advisors. I am extremely proud of their recognition by Working Mother, especially during a year of unprecedented change both at home and at work," said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate Andrea and Teresa on this accomplishment.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,49€
Hebel 11,22
Ask 1,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,22€
Hebel 10,81
Ask 1,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Andrea joined UBS Private Wealth Management in 2015. Since 2003, she has helped affluent families and entrepreneurs succeed financially by providing tailored advice, strategies, planning, and investment solutions. In the past, Andrea has been recognized nationally as an industry leader by Forbes/SHOOK as both a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and a Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor. She was previously named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list in 2020. Andrea earned her B.S. in Finance and dual M.B.A./M.S.F. from Boston College's Carroll School of Management.

Teresa joined UBS in 1999 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Recently, she earned the Barron's Hall of Fame recognition, which highlights 10 or more years of being ranked in one of Barron's Top 100 rankings. Teresa is currently a Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor for the state of Connecticut was previously named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list in 2019. Teresa has the Certified Retirement Specialist designation and prior to joining UBS, held roles at U.S. Trust, Pfizer, Inc. and KPMG. She earned her MBA degree from Pace University.

The fifth annual Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms has expanded to feature 500 of the most successful mothers working in financial advising today. The women advisors named to the list all have a child aged 21 or younger still living at home.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/2021-wkm-top-wealth-advisor-moms.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two UBS advisors in Boston and Stamford named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms List UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast market have been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea Bevis, based in Boston, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Financial Advisors Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig join UBS in Missoula, MT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21BARCLAYS stuft UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
11.10.21UBS and Hello Alice Launch Grant Program to Bridge the Funding Gap for Female Founders of Color
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.10.21Financial Advisors Michael Valenti and Samantha Maley join UBS in Rochester, NY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Advisor Jonathan Beukelman Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Launches Collective Philanthropy Initiative to Help Clients Address Critical Global Issues
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21JEFFERIES stuft UBS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen