Manufacturing Commences on Adhera’s MLR-1019 for Phase 2a Clinical Trial Treating Parkinson’s Disease

Adhera is actively working to initiate a Phase 2a study designed to be a multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo controlled clinical trial conducted in Eastern Europe to evaluate MLR-1019 as the only PD product under development that will address both movement and non-movement aspects of the disease. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, all existing agents that treat movement disorder, exacerbate non-movement disorder features of PD. Enrollment in the Phase 2 trial is expected to consist of Parkinson’s disease patients with L-DOPA induced dyskinesia, a commonly seen and potentially disabling movement side effect of treating PD with levodopa.

Baton Rouge, LA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that manufacturing has commenced of MLR-1019 (armesocarb) for use in the Company’s planned Phase 2a clinical trial as a new therapeutic for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Adhera is also pleased to inform shareholders that a new patent has been issued covering MLR-1019 in Korea.

“Product manufacturing is a milestone for us as we move closer to initiating what we believe could be a landmark study in Parkinson’s disease treatments,” commented Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Therapeutics. “Our development strategy is well informed because of the extensive history of mesocarb, which is chemically related to MLR-1019, in Europe, making the region an ideal setting for streamlining clinical research.”

Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. Mesocarb has consistently been shown to be safe and well tolerated across a wide therapeutic dosing range as evidenced through treatment of more than one million patients and work published in 100+ publications. Based upon previous work conducted by the Company’s license partner, Melior Pharmaceuticals II, a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, Adhera intends to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in an Eastern European jurisdiction where mesocarb still has marketing registration. The Company will undertake a parallel process in the U.S. with Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Adhera believes that the comprehensive historical data in combination with new data from clinical trials in Europe will facilitate an accelerated development pathway in the U.S.