Middlesex Water Company Issues Corporate Sustainability Report

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services in New Jersey and Delaware, today announced the release of its latest Corporate Sustainability Report. The report describes details on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment and includes key metrics for 2020. The Report also highlights its business continuity efforts and COVID-19 response as well as new enterprise wide policies including the Company’s new Code of Conduct and Supplier Code of Conduct, Insider Trading Policy and Statement on Human Rights.



“Our mission and core values serve as the foundation guiding our evolving ESG journey,” said Dennis W. Doll, Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO. “We’re committed to greater transparency around our ESG efforts and to using the data we’ve collected to further drive sustainability and create value for our stakeholders. Our Water for Tomorrow capital improvement program is one example, operationally, of how our efforts today will have lasting results well into the future. So too are the steps we are taking now, described in this report, in the areas of governance and compliance, cybersecurity, social impact, diversity and inclusion, environmental stewardship and network resiliency, to better support our people, our environment and the communities we serve,” added Doll.