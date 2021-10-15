checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 16:25  |  11   |   |   

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

                                                                                           

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 1,137,337 ordinary shares at 33.05 pence per share on 15 October 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.51% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 15 October 2021 consisted of 252,120,092 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 30,033,323 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 222,086,769 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

15 October 2021

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights CROWN PLACE VCT PLC LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68                                                                                             TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Metso Outotec Metallurgical Results Received
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Pender Growth Fund Announces Partial Redemption of its PPI Legacy Shares
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...