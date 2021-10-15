checkAd

DGAP-DD Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2021, 16:30  |  24   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Zeitfracht GmbH & Co. KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfram
Last name(s): Simon-Schröter
Position: Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH

b) LEI
529900H5OL56VVRNXE52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H3JC5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1010.00 EUR 59590.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1010.00 EUR 59590.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH
Friedrich-Olbricht-Damm 46/48
13627 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://zeitfracht.de/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70652  15.10.2021 

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

