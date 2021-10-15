checkAd

Acquisition of 1.72% Non-Operated WI in Swan Hills Unit #1

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC")(TSXV:TPC) wishes to announce it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire oil and gas assets (the "Acquisition") to acquire a 1.3089477% Unit Participation and 1.7224988% revenue and billing interest non-operated WI in the Swan Hills Unit #1 pool ("SHU Asset") from Salida Energy Inc. ("Salida"), an arms length privately held company, for a purchase price of $825,000 (inclusive of GST). The consideration will consist of 9,716,442 TAPC common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per TAPC shares The Acquisition is expected to close upon approval by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The SHU Asset consists of approximately 47 boe/d of production (~91% oil) focused in the Swan Hills, Alberta area. The Acquisition would add natural gas and liquids production and reserves in a mature Swan Hills low decline oil producing fields. Current net production of approximately 47 boe/d, 38 bbls of oil, 5 bbls liquids and 27 Mcf/d of natural gas. The operator of the field is Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("CNRL"). CNRL is currently undertaking a pump replacement program in the Swan Hills Unit #1 which is estimated to increase the pools productivity by approximately ~400 boe/d gross (net ~6 boe/d). The Acquisition would require no material additional general and administrative expenses. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSXV. TAPC has not yet received conditional approval with respect to TSXV Policy 5.3 Fundamental Acquisition. Shareholders holding in excess of 50% of TAPC common shares have consented to the transaction. The Acquisition will result in a new Control Person as defined by TSXV Policies.

The acquisition is a first step to permit TAPC to maintain its TSXV listing and spinout its Waskahigan assets to its wholly owned subsidiary Waskhaigan Oil & Gas Corp as previously announced.

