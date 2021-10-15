checkAd

ClickDo reveals SEO & Marketing Strategies leading to win Most Innovative SEO Consultancy Award 2021

- ClickDo Ltd. wins SME News Greater London Awards 2021 for being most innovative SEO Consultancy

-  ClickDo shares some of its innovative SEO & Marketing strategies helping the business to thrive during the pandemic

-  ClickDo remains one of the best-rated SEO agencies in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Marketing agency ClickDo Ltd. has picked up the prestigious SME News Greater London Award for being the most innovative SEO consultancy firm in 2021 recently. To celebrate this achievement, the agency now in its 8th year of providing SEO & marketing services to London and UK businesses reveals some unique strategies that it utilized to stay on top during the pandemic.

The Challenges for ClickDo during the Pandemic

When the first national lockdown hit, some of ClickDo' s SEO clients paused their projects as they focused on reducing cost. Because of the uncertainty many businesses faced, clients that relied on their business operations to resume decided to stop their SEO work until further notice. This in turn meant that ClickDo had to react very quickly as its ongoing SEO retainers were halted for an unknown period.

This is where ClickDo showed its innovation and adaptability, which were recognised by the SME research team to win the award based on criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance. The way small businesses managed to adapt and diversify their offerings and processes by finding new ways to meet the economic demands because of national lockdowns were a specific focus.

The SEO & Marketing Strategies that kept ClickDo going

The ClickDo team had little time to plan and very quickly changed their strategy after SEO clients paused their projects. They decided to focus more on other SEO services like link building, guest posting and press publications for clients to appeal to new or different customers that may be less affected by the lockdowns. They researched emerging keywords based on the changes in customer behaviour and focused on publishing relevant blog content that was SEO-optimized to rank client websites and their own business websites higher on search engines.

