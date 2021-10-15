checkAd

EA SPORTS NHL 22, Featuring Superstar X-Factor Abilities and Powered by the Frostbite Engine, Now Available Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 17:00  |  16   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) delivers a true breakthrough hockey experience in EA SPORTS NHL 22, now available worldwide. As the first EA SPORTS NHL game powered by the Frostbite engine, NHL 22 brings players closer to the ice than ever before with the most visually distinct upgrade to date along with improved environments, player details and lighting effects. Superstar X-Factors, a new ability system that brings the league’s signature traits directly into play, adds an exciting layer of class-based competition to the game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005146/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Electronic Arts!
Long
Basispreis 127,97€
Hebel 14,30
Ask 0,78
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 145,18€
Hebel 13,29
Ask 0,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

EA SPORTS NHL 22, Featuring Superstar X-Factor Abilities and Powered by the Frostbite Engine, Now Available Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

EA SPORTS NHL 22, Featuring Superstar X-Factor Abilities and Powered by the Frostbite Engine, Now Available Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

NHL 22 brings out the Superstar in players, giving them the ability to deke like Auston Matthews or one-time it like Alex Ovechkin as they climb the ranks to the Stanley Cup,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, Vice President and GM, EA SPORTS. “This year is a breakthrough year for hockey as the Frostbite engine makes its EA SPORTS NHL franchise debut, making NHL 22 the biggest leap forward in graphics and game play in franchise history.”

From overhauled player likenesses and uniform micro-details to improved skate spray, the Frostbite engine delivers every detail in higher resolution. New advancements in spatial awareness brings life to players as they track and react to the world around them. In addition, through the all-new augmented reality broadcast, players can see game stats integrated directly into the action through overlays on environment surfaces, bringing a whole new level of immersion to fans.

Superstar X-Factors further introduce a level of realism into NHL 22 by making the game’s best players feel distinctly like their real-life counterparts. This unique ability system elevates the most elite players in the league, making their presence on the ice more influential than ever with traits based on their real-world skills.

Superstar X-Factors represent a game-changer throughout all of NHL 22’s different modes, including Be A Pro, Franchise Mode, World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). Be A Pro takes players deeper into the game with fresh multi-season storylines with a re-designed progression system that now includes X-Factors, and the ability to enhance characters based on skill and play style. The World of Chel has been streamlined with a new hub that puts all of the features at players’ fingertips and a revamped Party Flow that makes migrating from one game to another with friends easier than ever.

Seite 1 von 3
Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EA SPORTS NHL 22, Featuring Superstar X-Factor Abilities and Powered by the Frostbite Engine, Now Available Worldwide Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) delivers a true breakthrough hockey experience in EA SPORTS NHL 22, now available worldwide. As the first EA SPORTS NHL game powered by the Frostbite engine, NHL 22 brings players closer to the ice than ever before …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21EA to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on November 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Electronic Arts and FIFPRO Renew Partnership to Continue Delivering the Most Authentic Football Experiences to Players
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
07.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Alibaba, Bilibili, Amazon, Facebook, BioNTech, PayPal, EA - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21Electronic Arts Announces Record-breaking FIFA 22 Launch and Provides Comments on the Future of Football
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Merck & Co, Moderna, BioNTech, EA, Tesla, Nio, Disney, Booking, TripAdvisor, Carnival - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.10.21Söllners HSR: Merck, BioNTech, Bitcoin, Tesla, BMW, VW, Samsung SDI, NovaVax
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.10.21EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Featuring Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology Launches Worldwide Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21ASML: Nach dem Kursrutsch - kommt jetzt die Gegenbewegung? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte