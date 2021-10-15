Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 8-11, 2021. William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and John Martins, Group President Delivery, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. No formal presentation will be made.

