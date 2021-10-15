checkAd

Aurora Welcomes Trucking and Freight Expert to Company's Safety Advisory Board

15.10.2021   

The self-driving company Aurora is welcoming freight and trucking safety expert Karen Rasmussen to its Safety Advisory Board, further strengthening its steadfast commitment to delivering its technology to market safely.

Rasmussen is currently the Executive Director of the Independent Carrier Safety Association (ICSA), a non-profit organization focused on improving highway safety. Previously, she was the President & CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, the non-profit owner of the PrePass truck safety weigh station bypass system, the most-utilized bypass and electronic tolling system in North America. Rasmussen also served as President and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association (AzTA) and has held senior leadership roles at Ryder System, the California Trucking Association, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Building a team with depth and breadth of safety expertise is a key part of Aurora’s safety approach. Aurora’s industry-leading Safety Case Framework is the first public self-driving Safety Case Framework that applies to both autonomous trucks and passenger vehicles, and the company believes it is an imperative component for any company looking to safely deliver commercial-ready self-driving vehicles at scale. Aurora has also shared best practices for implementing Safety Management Systems to help the entire industry make progress towards delivering self-driving technology safely.

“In order for there to be public acceptance of self-driving technology, safety is critically important. The trucking industry has worked very hard for my entire lifetime, to improve its safety record over the years – from better driver training and scheduling limits – and autonomous vehicles are another step in that direction,” said Rasmussen, Aurora’s newest Safety Advisory Board member.

“As we deploy self-driving technology at scale, first in trucking and then in passenger mobility, safety is the foundation of everything we do,” said Aurora CEO Chris Urmson. “The expertise of the Safety Advisory Board complements the team we have at Aurora and its members offer valuable insights as we deliver this technology safely.”

Aurora’s Safety Advisory Board offers the Aurora team an external perspective on Aurora’s overall approach to safety, as well as on other broader industry topics, including how the company engages with regulators and the public. It also offers feedback on systematically managing, controlling, and mitigating safety risks. In addition to Rasmussen, the Board is made of experts from fields including aviation safety, insurance, emergency/trauma medicine, automotive safety, and academia:

