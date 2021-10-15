checkAd

asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves capital increase to create a solid financial base and enable strategic investments

15.10.2021
asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves capital increase to create a solid financial base and enable strategic investments

15.10.2021 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves capital increase to create a solid financial base and enable strategic investments

  • Extraordinary General Meeting approves capital increase with issue proceeds of EUR 6.8 million secured by two investors
  • Management Board reaffirms Three-Pillar Strategy and expects improved business performance in the second half of the year
  • Technology entrepreneur, investor and advisor Christian Lagerling becomes new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

October 15, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, held today an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

During the meeting, the Management Board reaffirmed the company's Three-Pillar Strategy, including a clear roadmap for the years 2021 through 2023. In line with the strategy, asknet pursues a bold expansion of its Academics business in the education sector, and a rapid repositioning of the eCommerce Solutions business unit. The third pillar assumes growth in the New Pipeline area, where the company develops innovative solutions and services, and builds strategic partnerships in the dynamic EdTech market.

"The execution of our Three-Pillar Strategy, as a clear and material concept to create change and growth for the company, is progressing well. The recently announced joint project with the Swiss SWITCH foundation is a prime example of our focus on consistent implementation of our strategy. It exemplifies the expansion into new and attractive education markets and our emphasis on high-margin projects and services. The forthcoming capital increase will create a sound financial basis allowing us to further accelerate the implementation of the strategy", says Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG, and he further adds: "We are also seeing a lot of progress in the eCS Business Unit, starting with the technology upgrade to Amazon Web Services, reinforced management team, and a new website, which will be the starting point for new clients acquisition initiatives."

