Rackspace Technology Achieves SAP on Google Cloud Specialization

Google Cloud Recognizes Rackspace Technology for Technical Proficiency and Proven Success in SAP on Google Cloud Services

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has achieved the SAP on Google Cloud Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning this Specialization, Rackspace Technology has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions that utilize SAP on Google Cloud.

Illustrating this achievement is Rackspace Technology’s work with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. The long-time retailer turned to Rackspace Technology for help in transforming their legacy SAP infrastructure to a modern S/4HANA solution on Google Cloud. Rackspace Technology managed Mrs. T’s project end-to-end, with migration, application and storage services. Results were immediate: Mrs. T’s access to real-time analytics accelerated transactions and enhanced their forecasting, while also providing dynamic disaster recovery. To read the full case study covering Rackspace Technology’s work with Mrs. T’s Pierogies, visit www.rackspace.com/case-studies/mrs-ts-pierogies.

“Rackspace Technology is working to provide an industry leading customer experience on Google Cloud,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “Rackspace Technology can help companies accelerate building and managing applications and realize more value from Google Cloud.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

