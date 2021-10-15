checkAd

Moët Hennessy invites ten artists, recent graduates of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, to its new Paris headquarters

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.10.2021, 17:15  |  14   |   |   

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy, world leader in luxury Wines & Spirits,
is pleased to support the École Nationale Supérieur des Beaux-Arts de Paris. A
patron of this institution, Moët Hennessy has given carte blanche to ten
artists.

"We are delighted to partner with our neighbors at the Beaux-Arts de Paris. The
artists were inspired by the craftsmanship and heritage of the 25 Maisons of our
group, and have also paid tribute to the painting by Jean-François de Troy, Le
Déjeuner d'Huîtres. Their artwork will be exhibited in our Parisian
headquarters, at the intersection of art, architecture, design and gastronomy."
- Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.

Le Déjeuner d'huîtres is an emblematic piece by the artist Jean-François de
Troy. This painting is the perfect illustration of the French art de vivre of
the 18th century, with an abundance of details (food, wine, silverware...). But
it is the presence of a cork in the air that makes this festive scene of a meal
between gentlemen in an elaborately decorated room an iconic painting. This
masterpiece is the first representation of a champagne bottle in Art. Royally
commissioned by Louis XV and created in 1735 to decorate the after-hunting
dining room of the small apartments in the Château of Versailles, today the
piece is kept in the Condé museum in Chantilly.

As part of this exclusive collaboration with the Beaux-Arts de Paris, students
and recent graduates were invited to create artwork for Moët Hennessy. Ten
projects (pieces in ceramic, clay, wood, wax, resin, paper...) were selected,
then specifically created to be at home in the reception areas of Moët Hennessy
located at 142 rue du Bac and designed by the architectural firm Barbarito
Bancel.

"These 10 students and young graduates bring complementary flavors to these
spaces. Like young wines, they have great promise. Certain will find them a
little green or too vibrant, others already fine and rich or balanced, and will
enjoy their aromas. But they are nevertheless fresh on the palate and strong in
sensations. We are proud of the responses of these artists. The photographs,
ceramics, drawings, and sculptures that they have made give a delicious image to
creation of today, of its freedom and its effervescence." - Jean de Loisy,
Director of the Beaux-Arts de Paris.

Such programs are the perfect opportunity for artists to face specific
aesthetic, architectural, legal and temporal constraints, which Juliette Green,
Shengqi Kong, Clara Mazzoleni, Juliette Minchin, Alice Nikolaeva, Lia Pradal,
Wan Lin Qin, Pierre Seiter, Théophile Stern, and Alzbeta Wolfova have
successfully addressed.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five luxury
Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, and the
quality and craftsmanship of their products. The LVMH group also holds renowned
wine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exception." Moët Hennessy is furthermore a
patron of the vocational program of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, "Artists and the
Professions of Exhibition."

About the Beaux-Arts de Paris

The Beaux-Arts de Paris is both a place for education and artistic
experimentation, of exhibitions and conservation of historical and contemporary
collections, as well as a publishing house. Heir to the Royal Academies of
Painting and Sculpture, the school, overseen by the Ministry of Culture, has as
its primary vocation the training of high-level artists. It plays an essential
role in the contemporary art scene. The training allows each student to
understand the challenges of contemporary art and what it means to be an artist
today. Anchored in economic and social reality, the Beaux-Arts de Paris also
aims to build bridges between student and professional life, notably by
introducing students to the world of art and by encouraging encounters with its
players, but also with other fields within where artistic expression also
belongs.

Please drink responsibly.

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660699/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_1.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660700/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_2.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660701/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_3.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660702/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_4.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660703/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_5.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660704/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_6.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660705/Moet_Cocktail_Inauguration_7.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660736/Moet_Hennessy_Logo2.jpg

Contacts:

Moët Hennessy
Jean-Christophe Laizeau
Directeur des relations extérieures
Moët Hennessy
jc.laizeau@moethennessy.com

Beaux-Arts de Paris
Isabelle Reyé
Attachée de Presse
Beaux-Arts de Paris
isabelle.reye@beauxartsparis.fr

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159301/5047741
OTS: Moët Hennessy; Beaux-Arts de Paris



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moët Hennessy invites ten artists, recent graduates of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, to its new Paris headquarters Moët Hennessy, world leader in luxury Wines & Spirits, is pleased to support the École Nationale Supérieur des Beaux-Arts de Paris. A patron of this institution, Moët Hennessy has given carte blanche to ten artists. "We are delighted to partner with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Surge Copper durchschneidet 495 Meter mit 0,54 % Cu Äq, davon 126 Meter mit 0,85 % Cu Äq ...
Taking a Solar TukTuk to the Mobility Congress / Future Hamburg Award winners present their ...
OLG Stuttgart: Nach dem Autokauf über Widerrufsjoker Mehrwertsteuer zurückgeholt
Ob Lkw, Ankauf oder Pkw Ankauf: Hier werden Sie Ihren Gebrauchtwagen los Ihren fachkundigen Autoankäufer haben Sie mit ...
Al Dahana kündigt Entscheidung des Gerichts in Dubai an: Die Nissan Motor Co und ihre Tochtergesellschaft im Nahen Osten haben ein Jahrzehnt lang Gewinne ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S continues to ...
Siemens-Studie zeigt: Die Zukunft der Arbeit ist hybrid, aber die meisten Unternehmen sind noch nicht darauf vorbereitet
Cepheid erhält CE-Markierung für den Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus-Test (FOTO)
CGTN: Xi Jinping enthüllt auf der COP15 neue Maßnahmen für den Umweltschutz in China
Ausstieg aus Immobiliendarlehen ohne Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:40 UhrDeutsche Anleihen geben nach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:40 UhrVarta kann die Anleger wieder überzeugen. Aktie steht kurz vor dem Durchbruch!
Anlegerverlag | Unternehmensnachrichten
17:40 UhrEinkommensrunde: Tarifabschluss für den öffentlichen Dienst
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17:40 UhrVerallia: Application of Double Voting Rights and Impact on Voting Rights Allocation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:39 UhrIslandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreements for covered bonds
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:38 UhrDollar: DAX legt zu - Positive Signale aus den USA ermutigen
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
17:36 UhrDas Sondierungspapier der Ampel-Parteien liefert 199 Gründe, jetzt in Aktien und ETFs zu investieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17:36 UhrGoldman Sachs verdient mehr als gedacht
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
17:36 UhrSalesforce.com: Aktie im Rallymodus
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare
17:35 UhrAmeresco to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 1, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten