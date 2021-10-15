Moët Hennessy invites ten artists, recent graduates of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, to its new Paris headquarters

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy, world leader in luxury Wines & Spirits,

is pleased to support the École Nationale Supérieur des Beaux-Arts de Paris. A

patron of this institution, Moët Hennessy has given carte blanche to ten

artists.



"We are delighted to partner with our neighbors at the Beaux-Arts de Paris. The

artists were inspired by the craftsmanship and heritage of the 25 Maisons of our

group, and have also paid tribute to the painting by Jean-François de Troy, Le

Déjeuner d'Huîtres. Their artwork will be exhibited in our Parisian

headquarters, at the intersection of art, architecture, design and gastronomy."

- Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.





Le Déjeuner d'huîtres is an emblematic piece by the artist Jean-François deTroy. This painting is the perfect illustration of the French art de vivre ofthe 18th century, with an abundance of details (food, wine, silverware...). Butit is the presence of a cork in the air that makes this festive scene of a mealbetween gentlemen in an elaborately decorated room an iconic painting. Thismasterpiece is the first representation of a champagne bottle in Art. Royallycommissioned by Louis XV and created in 1735 to decorate the after-huntingdining room of the small apartments in the Château of Versailles, today thepiece is kept in the Condé museum in Chantilly.As part of this exclusive collaboration with the Beaux-Arts de Paris, studentsand recent graduates were invited to create artwork for Moët Hennessy. Tenprojects (pieces in ceramic, clay, wood, wax, resin, paper...) were selected,then specifically created to be at home in the reception areas of Moët Hennessylocated at 142 rue du Bac and designed by the architectural firm BarbaritoBancel."These 10 students and young graduates bring complementary flavors to thesespaces. Like young wines, they have great promise. Certain will find them alittle green or too vibrant, others already fine and rich or balanced, and willenjoy their aromas. But they are nevertheless fresh on the palate and strong insensations. We are proud of the responses of these artists. The photographs,ceramics, drawings, and sculptures that they have made give a delicious image tocreation of today, of its freedom and its effervescence." - Jean de Loisy,Director of the Beaux-Arts de Paris.Such programs are the perfect opportunity for artists to face specificaesthetic, architectural, legal and temporal constraints, which Juliette Green,Shengqi Kong, Clara Mazzoleni, Juliette Minchin, Alice Nikolaeva, Lia Pradal,Wan Lin Qin, Pierre Seiter, Théophile Stern, and Alzbeta Wolfova havesuccessfully addressed.About Moët HennessyMoët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five luxuryMaisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, and thequality and craftsmanship of their products. The LVMH group also holds renownedwine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exception." Moët Hennessy is furthermore apatron of the vocational program of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, "Artists and theProfessions of Exhibition."About the Beaux-Arts de ParisThe Beaux-Arts de Paris is both a place for education and artisticexperimentation, of exhibitions and conservation of historical and contemporarycollections, as well as a publishing house. Heir to the Royal Academies ofPainting and Sculpture, the school, overseen by the Ministry of Culture, has asits primary vocation the training of high-level artists. It plays an essentialrole in the contemporary art scene. The training allows each student tounderstand the challenges of contemporary art and what it means to be an artisttoday. Anchored in economic and social reality, the Beaux-Arts de Paris alsoaims to build bridges between student and professional life, notably byintroducing students to the world of art and by encouraging encounters with itsplayers, but also with other fields within where artistic expression alsobelongs.