Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 193,298,949 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 193,298,949 voting rights attached.

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 15 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 459,356 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 59.02p per share.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 193,298,949 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181