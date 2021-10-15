DGAP-Adhoc OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions
Berlin, 15 October 2021 - OTI Greentech (AG ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange in Düsseldorf is now implementing the capital increase through contributions in kind resolved as part of the full acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. ("KMI") (see ad hoc dated July 30, 2021). In the process, the share capital will be increased by EUR 2,863,894.00 from EUR 7,518,140.00 to EUR 10,382,034.00 by issuing 2,863,894 new shares, making partial use of the authorized capital. All new shares will be subscribed by the shareholders of KMI at an issue price of EUR 1.18 euros. The deviation from the previously announced number of 2,996,095 shares results from changes in the US dollar/euro exchange rate. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021.
The total purchase price from the cash component and the capital increase against contributions in kind amounts to USD 6.675 million.
Contact: OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7.OG
10785 Berlin
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
|
