OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions

OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions

Berlin, 15 October 2021 - OTI Greentech (AG ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange in Düsseldorf is now implementing the capital increase through contributions in kind resolved as part of the full acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. ("KMI") (see ad hoc dated July 30, 2021). In the process, the share capital will be increased by EUR 2,863,894.00 from EUR 7,518,140.00 to EUR 10,382,034.00 by issuing 2,863,894 new shares, making partial use of the authorized capital. All new shares will be subscribed by the shareholders of KMI at an issue price of EUR 1.18 euros. The deviation from the previously announced number of 2,996,095 shares results from changes in the US dollar/euro exchange rate. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The total purchase price from the cash component and the capital increase against contributions in kind amounts to USD 6.675 million.

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7.OG
10785 Berlin

Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22

