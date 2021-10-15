checkAd

OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2021, 17:14  |  19   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous
OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions

15-Oct-2021 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

OTI Greentech AG carries out capital increase through contributions in kind for acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions

Berlin, 15 October 2021 - OTI Greentech (AG ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange in Düsseldorf is now implementing the capital increase through contributions in kind resolved as part of the full acquisition of KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. ("KMI") (see ad hoc dated July 30, 2021). In the process, the share capital will be increased by EUR 2,863,894.00 from EUR 7,518,140.00 to EUR 10,382,034.00 by issuing 2,863,894 new shares, making partial use of the authorized capital. All new shares will be subscribed by the shareholders of KMI at an issue price of EUR 1.18 euros. The deviation from the previously announced number of 2,996,095 shares results from changes in the US dollar/euro exchange rate. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

The total purchase price from the cash component and the capital increase against contributions in kind amounts to USD 6.675 million.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact: OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7.OG
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

15-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1241226

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1241226  15-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

