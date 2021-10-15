checkAd

Walmart Selects Transcarent To Provide Go-to-Market Solution for Self-Insured Employers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021   

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Transcarent today announced they would be working together as go-to-market partners for self-insured employers across the country. The agreement allows Transcarent, which offers employees and their dependents a new, different and better health and care experience, to share Walmart’s everyday low cost on pharmaceuticals and other services with self-insured employers and their employees for the first time.

The collaboration makes it easier for millions of employees and the families of self-insured employers to access high-value care no matter where they live at affordable prices. This new offering will allow employers of all sizes to leverage Walmart’s health care size and scale to more easily provide their employees convenient care and cost-effective health and wellness options.

Today, half of all Americans are covered by employer-sponsored health insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020, the average annual premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance were $7,470 for single coverage and $21,342 for family coverage. What’s more, employers have seen costs escalate year after year without corresponding improvements in the quality of care. And while many employers have tackled this challenge head on by offering access to many new and innovative health care benefits, employees and their families are often left overwhelmed and confused by a growing list of options that have yet to demonstrate an impact on health outcomes or cost.

“We are committed to providing care to customers and the communities we serve through an integrated, omnichannel approach that improves engagement, health equity and outcomes,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness at Walmart. “Most of America lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, which makes us uniquely positioned to deliver the right care at the right time in the right way. We are proud to bring our size and scale to make it simple to live healthier and leverage our collaboration with Transcarent to reach even more people where they live and work.”

Walmart’s omnichannel offerings include Pharmacy services – retail and specialty, Optical services, national telehealth services that include a focus on behavioral health, OTC, Walmart health centers and low-cost fresh food. Through this range of services, the company focuses on Social Determinants of Health, personal behaviors and clinical care seven days a week. Walmart provides prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, a variety of immunizations and COVID-19 drive-thru testing in select locations. For those who receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club, a Digital Vaccine Record is available for easy access of their vaccination record that can be saved, downloaded or shared with third-party verification apps. Walmart customers with a Walmart+ membership can also get free shipping on store purchases and medicines offered as part of the membership.

