Interim Financial Statements and Net Asset Value

The Company has filed at Companies House unaudited interim financial statements for the seven months ended 31 July 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements have been prepared as required by section 838(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in order to support the payment by the Company of the interim dividend declared of 2.0p per ordinary share and special dividend declared of 6.0p per ordinary share, payable on 20 December 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 3 December 2021 and following a court approved cancellation of the Company's share premium account.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 July 2021 was 113.9p, unchanged from the most recent previously published unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2021.

As at 31 July 2021 the Company's distributable reserves were £731,565,000.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800