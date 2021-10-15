checkAd

Ameresco to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 1, 2021

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, November 1, 2021. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website.

Participants may access the earnings conference call by dialing domestically +1 (877) 359-9508 or internationally +1 (224) 357-2393. The passcode is 9934159. Participants are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to register. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

