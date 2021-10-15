Rugby Mining Proposes to Extend Warrants Expiry Date and Provides Update on Proximo Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”), the Company plans to amend the terms to 10,050,000 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued upon the closing of a financing announced on October 29, 2019.

The Warrants, with an exercise price of $0.17 per share and original expiry date of October 30, 2021, are proposed to be extended to expire on October 30, 2022, subject to the acceleration clause noted below.

The Warrants would still be subject to an acceleration clause which comes into effect when the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV is $0.25 or greater per common share during any 10 consecutive trading day period. In such event, the Company would accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.

Additionally, the Company would like to provide an update on its proposed acquisition (the “Transaction”) of 100% of private Australian company Proximo Resources Pty Ltd (“Proximo”) (see news releases of July 26, August 24 and September 24, 2021).

As a condition to the Transaction and the final acceptance by TSXV of the transaction, the Company must, among other things, complete a concurrent private placement to raise a minimum of $2,500,000 (the “Offering”). The Company is pleased to report that it has received applications for subscription under the Offering in excess of the required minimum and expects the Offering, including the increase announced in the Company’s news release of September 3, 2021, to be fully subscribed.

Upon completion of the Offering and fulfilment of the other conditions listed in the conditional acceptance by the TSXV of the Transaction, which are anticipated to occur before the end of October 2021, and subject to final TSXV acceptance, the Company expects to be in a position to close the acquisition of Proximo.

