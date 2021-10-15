Verallia Application of Double Voting Rights and Impact on Voting Rights Allocation
Regulatory News:
Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) informs of the application, as from October 7, 2021 of a double voting right allotted to fully subscribed shares held by the same shareholder in pure nominative form for at least two years.
In accordance with the by-laws adopted on the date the Company’ shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market, the period of time before such admission date is not taken into account for the purposes of calculating the detention period.
Following such double voting right allotment, the Company was informed, on October 14, 2021, of the upward crossing, by Bpifrance Participations, of the 8% threshold regarding voting rights in the Company.
As at October 11, 2021, following such changes, to the Company’s knowledge, the Company’ share capital and voting rights are allocated as follows:
|
Shareholders
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting
|
% of share
|
% of theoretical
|
Brasil Warrant Administração de
|
32,464,406
|
32,464,406
|
26.55%
|
25.56%
|
Horizon Investment Holdings2
|
19,977,896
|
19,977,896
|
16.34%
|
15.73%
|
Bpifrance Participations
|
9,189,887
|
10,671,368
|
7.51%
|
8.40%
|
Employees (Verallia FCPE and
|
4,332,984
|
4,332,984
|
3.54%
|
3.41%
|
Public
|
54,474,542
|
57,733,315
|
44.55%
|
45.45%
|
Treasury shares
|
1,849,468
|
1,849,468
|
1.51%
|
1.46%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare