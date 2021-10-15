Regulatory News:

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) informs of the application, as from October 7, 2021 of a double voting right allotted to fully subscribed shares held by the same shareholder in pure nominative form for at least two years.

In accordance with the by-laws adopted on the date the Company’ shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market, the period of time before such admission date is not taken into account for the purposes of calculating the detention period.