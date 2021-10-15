checkAd

Verallia Application of Double Voting Rights and Impact on Voting Rights Allocation

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) informs of the application, as from October 7, 2021 of a double voting right allotted to fully subscribed shares held by the same shareholder in pure nominative form for at least two years.

In accordance with the by-laws adopted on the date the Company’ shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market, the period of time before such admission date is not taken into account for the purposes of calculating the detention period.

Following such double voting right allotment, the Company was informed, on October 14, 2021, of the upward crossing, by Bpifrance Participations, of the 8% threshold regarding voting rights in the Company.

As at October 11, 2021, following such changes, to the Company’s knowledge, the Company’ share capital and voting rights are allocated as follows:

Shareholders

Number of shares

Number of voting
rights

% of share
capital

% of theoretical
voting rights

Brasil Warrant Administração de
Bens e Empresas S.A. (BWSA)1

32,464,406

32,464,406

26.55%

25.56%

Horizon Investment Holdings2

19,977,896

19,977,896

16.34%

15.73%

Bpifrance Participations

9,189,887

10,671,368

7.51%

8.40%

Employees (Verallia FCPE and
direct shareholders)

4,332,984

4,332,984

3.54%

3.41%

Public

54,474,542

57,733,315

44.55%

45.45%

Treasury shares

1,849,468

1,849,468

1.51%

1.46%

Wertpapier


