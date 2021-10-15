checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 7, 2021, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Faraday is unlikely to ever sell a car, noting that after eight years in business, the Company has “failed to deliver a car,” “has reneged on promises to build factories in five localities in the U.S. and China,” “is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers,” and “has failed to disclose that assets in China have been frozen by courts.” Moreover, the report alleged that Faraday’s claimed 14,000 deposits are fabricated because 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.35, or 4%, to close at $8.05 per share on October 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Faraday securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

