Exela Technologies Expands Relationship with a Leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)

Enterprise Digital Mailroom (DMR) deployment to facilitate digital communication to service HMO’s 200,000 members





Demand for DMR platform continues across both enterprise customers and the SMB market segment

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced an expansion with a leading Medicare Advantage HMO. This expansion highlights the continued demand for Exela’s DMR platform to facilitate digital communication. Exela’s DMR is an end-to-end document management system that digitizes mail and other documents to create searchable, shareable digital assets that can be automatically routed to individual or group recipients, fully tracked, and made accessible via a secure web-based portal, from anywhere at any time. The DMR platform leverages Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to significantly improve efficiency and accelerate digital transformation for HMO’s business communication with its 200,000 members.

DMR rollout for enterprise customers further augments the existing SMB launch in several countries and highlights the demand for and value of Exela’s solutions. Customers across the globe are seeking a solution to the operational challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.