checkAd

Robert Park Joins Dolby Laboratories as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 18:00  |  19   |   |   

Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of Financial and Business Leadership to Dolby

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced the appointment of Robert Park, a global finance leader with a track record of guiding companies through growth, as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Robert will lead Dolby’s global finance organization building on the company’s strong financial position. As previously announced, Lewis Chew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2012, will support this leadership transition and retire at the end of the calendar year.

“Throughout Robert’s career he has implemented financial strategies to accelerate decision making, navigate changing landscapes and help companies achieve their near-and long-term objectives, all while delivering operational excellence and accountability,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “I’m confident that Robert’s leadership combined with his financial and business expertise will support our company’s next phase of growth.”

“Dolby is enabling a growing number of experiences for people around the world,” said Robert Park, SVP and Chief Financial Officer Dolby Laboratories. “As the company expands how people can have Dolby experiences, it’s an incredible opportunity to design the financial strategies that will enable future revenue growth and deliver shareholder value.”

Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer of BlueJeans, Robert played a key role in shaping and executing on the cloud platform’s growth strategy. During his tenure, the company delivered improved operating margins which ultimately led to the 2020 acquisition by Verizon.

Throughout Robert’s career, including BlueJeans, Chegg Inc., and PayPal, he’s developed and led teams that collaborate with multiple business units to create financial strategies across key business drivers - from sales productivity and marketing program efficacy to product and development prioritization to facilitated business alignment - to enable the delivery of top-line growth and improved profitability.

In accounting and leadership roles at Ernst & Young, where he served numerous technology clients, and McKesson Corporation Robert delivered operational excellence and accountability.

Robert earned his degree in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. 

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Natalia Sandin
Dolby
Natalia.Sandin@dolby.com
650-201-8814





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robert Park Joins Dolby Laboratories as Chief Financial Officer Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of Financial and Business Leadership to DolbySAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...