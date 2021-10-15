checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, NextechAR, UCore Rare Metals, Falcon Gold, and Durango Resources on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The Market Herald, the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors spoke with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, UCore Rare Metals Inc., Nextech AR Solutions, Falcon Gold Corp., and Durango Resources Inc. about their latest company news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive interviews with company executives.

Algernon (CSE:AGN)(OTCQB:AGNPF) files pre-IND meeting request for phase 2 Ifenprodil chronic cough study

Algernon Pharmaceuticals has filed a pre-IND meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. CEO Christopher Moreau spoke with Dave Jackson of The Market Herald to discuss the importance of the filing. For the full interview with Algernon click here.

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)(OTCQB:FGLDF) launches subsidiary Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Gold has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. to grow its exposure opportunities outside of North America. Karim Rayani, CEO of Falcon Gold spoke with The Market Herald about how the launch adds value for current stakeholders. For the full interview with Falcon Gold click here.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) launches 3D Rooms for ecommerce

Nextech AR Solutions has formally launched 3D Rooms, an enhancement to its AR suite for ecommerce. CEO Evan Gallelberg spoke with The Market Herald's Dave Jackson on the impact this technology will have for the company's AR business. For the full interview with Nextech AR click here.

Durango (TSXV:DGO) grabs over 40g/t gold at the Discovery Property

Durango Resources confirmed over 40 g/t gold from two rock samples collected at the Discovery Property. Falcon Gold CEO Marcy Kiesman spoke with The Market Herald about the site visit and its impact on the company. For the full interview with Durango Resources click here.

Ucore (TSXV:UCU) (OTCQX:UURAF) and Southeast Conference enter MOA to establish a natural resource development complex

Ucore and Alaska's Southeast Conference have executed an MOA for the establishment of a Natural Resource Development Complex which will include land and a building suitable to house Ucore's rare earth element separation and purification plant. The Market Herald spoke with CEO Patrick Ryan about what this means for the company's future. For the full interview with Ucore click here.

Video interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily at The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital market.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

