ALSTOM SA Alstom to supply new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region

15.10.2021, 18:06  |  31   |   |   

Alstom to supply new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region

  • Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP have placed an order with Alstom for 37 Citadis X05 tramways.
    • An optional tranche of 83 tramways is also planned, i.e. a contract comprising a maximum of 120 tramways in total.
    • These new tramways, which will be used to renew the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region, will optimise transport capacity (+15%) and passenger comfort.

15 October 2021 – Alstom has been chosen by Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP to supply the new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region. The firm order, for 37 Citadis X05 tramways worth around 130 million euro, is to replace the current trams. An optional tranche of 83 tramways is also planned in order to reinforce the transport offer and meet the needs related to the extension of the line.

Alstom teams in France are very proud to supply the new trams for the T1-Line and to participate in the renewal of this emblematic line in the Paris region. These new Citadis X05 trams will contribute to the beautification of the cities they will serve. They will also provide a greater level of comfort and services for passengers. We would like to thank Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP for their renewed confidence in our latest generation tramway solutions,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

A concentration of innovations for the well-being of passengers
With a length of 33 metres and a width of 2.40 m, the new trams will be able to accommodate 15% more passengers than the current equipment. They will be equipped with six double doors of 1.30 m per side, including doors at the end of the trams, to make it easier for passengers to get on and off. The new trains will also be 100% accessible to all passengers. A new swivelling bogie profile under the cabin will minimise the space between the doors and the platforms and will improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility at all stations, particularly at the end.

To improve passenger comfort, the trains will be air-conditioned and equipped with an efficient passenger information system with 18 screens spread throughout the train, which represents a level of passenger information never achieved before on a tramway. The dynamic information system will be complemented by interior and exterior lighting and audio information. With 40 USB sockets, the trams will also offer the possibility of recharging mobile devices. Finally, a video-protection system will ensure the safety of passengers.

