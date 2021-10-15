Litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC Dismissed

Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the previously announced litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC has been dismissed with prejudice and with no payment of damages or other remuneration to the Plaintiff. Case No. 1:21-cv-928 filed in federal court against CBD Global Sciences was dismissed October 14th, 2021, six and a half months after being filed.



Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “We are happy to be able to refocus our attention on productive activities and put this behind us. A distraction of this magnitude created uncertainty for our shareholders and diverted precious time and resources. With this now behind us, we will focus our team’s attention on getting our company’s revenues and valuation in line with what I know it should and will be.”