Litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC Dismissed
Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire
-- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the previously announced litigation with
Unleashed Entertainment LLC has been dismissed with prejudice and with no payment of damages or other remuneration to the Plaintiff. Case No. 1:21-cv-928 filed in federal court against CBD
Global Sciences was dismissed October 14th, 2021, six and a half months after being filed.
Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “We are happy to be able to refocus our attention on productive activities and put this behind us. A distraction of this magnitude created uncertainty for our shareholders and diverted precious time and resources. With this now behind us, we will focus our team’s attention on getting our company’s revenues and valuation in line with what I know it should and will be.”
ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.
CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.
CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com ), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The DSD provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories (direct store delivery) currently servicing over four hundred (400) C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. With the recently added manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC, it now has the capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.
0 Kommentare