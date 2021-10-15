checkAd

Litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC Dismissed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 18:24  |  44   |   |   

Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the previously announced litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC has been dismissed with prejudice and with no payment of damages or other remuneration to the Plaintiff.  Case No. 1:21-cv-928 filed in federal court against CBD Global Sciences was dismissed October 14th, 2021, six and a half months after being filed. 

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “We are happy to be able to refocus our attention on productive activities and put this behind us.  A distraction of this magnitude created uncertainty for our shareholders and diverted precious time and resources.  With this now behind us, we will focus our team’s attention on getting our company’s revenues and valuation in line with what I know it should and will be.”

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products.  CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com ), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide.  The DSD provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories (direct store delivery) currently servicing over four hundred (400) C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. With the recently added manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC, it now has the capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Litigation with Unleashed Entertainment LLC Dismissed Denver, CO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the previously announced litigation with Unleashed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...