Cadence Bancorporation Declares Special Dividend of $1.25 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) today announced that it has declared a one-time, special cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock of $1.25 per share to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2021 payable on or about October 29, 2021.

The Company and BancorpSouth Bank, a Mississippi-chartered bank (“BXS”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 12, 2021, as amended on May 27, 2021, which provided for the payment of this special dividend in connection with the closing of the transaction scheduled for October 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Based on the current number of shares outstanding, the special cash dividend is expected to result in an aggregate distribution of approximately $153 million. This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s quarterly cash dividends.