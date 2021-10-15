Freddie Mac Releases Quarterly Forecast

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today predicted the continued strength of the single-family housing market even as mortgage rates are expected to modestly increase and home prices rise. A new Quarterly Forecast released by the company’s Chief Economist estimates continued levels of homebuyer demand and a growth in purchase originations in 2022.



“Despite some obvious headwinds, the housing market remains strong as the economy grows,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Even as mortgage rates are expected to increase and home prices continue to rise, homebuyer demand remains steady as inventory issues have slightly improved.”