DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
|
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0007980591
Issuer Name
BP P.L.C.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Norway
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.026690
|0.001910
|3.028600
|606508447
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.996850
|0.001910
|2.998760
|600539373
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare