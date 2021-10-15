checkAd

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company

15.10.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0007980591
Issuer Name
BP P.L.C.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Norges Bank
City of registered office (if applicable)
Oslo
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Norway
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Oct-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.026690 0.001910 3.028600 606508447
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.996850 0.001910 2.998760 600539373
 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

