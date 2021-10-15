checkAd

Melcor REIT announces October, November and December distribution of $0.04 per unit; announces Q3-2021 conference call details

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.04 per unit for the months of October, November and December 2021, unchanged from previous months.

The October, November and December distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount
October 2021 October 29, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.04 per unit
November 2021 November 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.04 per unit
December 2021 December 31, 2021 January 17, 2022 $0.04 per unit

Melcor REIT also announced that results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released on November 2, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Q3 Conference Call

Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239
Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at https://www.gowebcasting.com/11510. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; the REIT’s ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate fluctuations. The REIT’s objectives and forward‐looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward‐looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators. 

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Nicole Forsythe
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: 1.855.673.6931
ir@melcorREIT.ca




