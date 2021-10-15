Capstead Mortgage Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger with Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead”) announced that at its special meeting of stockholders held today, conducted by means of a virtual meeting held live over the internet, Capstead stockholders approved the merger transaction (the “Merger”) in which Capstead will merge with and into Rodeo Sub I, LLC (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (f/k/a Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc.) (“FBRT”), pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into among Capstead, FBRT, Merger Sub and Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., FBRT’s external manager (“BSP”), on July 25, 2021, and amended on September 22, 2021. At the special meeting, approximately 74.19% of Capstead’s outstanding shares of common stock (“Capstead Common Stock”) were voted, with approximately 98.12% of the votes cast in favor of the Capstead merger proposal.

Highlights of the Merger