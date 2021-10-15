checkAd

Comstock’s BLVD Gramercy East Wins Delta Associates Award for Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

Newest Addition to Comstock’s Luxury Residential Portfolio located in Loudoun Station

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holdings Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) is pleased to announce that BLVD Gramercy East has been selected as “Best Washington/Baltimore Mid-Rise Apartment Community” at the Delta Associate’s 25th Annual Apartment and Condominium Industry Awards for Excellence. For the last twenty-five years, Delta Associate’s has presented awards for excellence in the DMV recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the multifamily industry.

BLVD Gramercy East is located at Loudoun Station, Loudoun County’s only transit-oriented community adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line. BLVD Gramercy East is a pet-friendly residential development with a range of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rentals, featuring best-in-class amenities including an indoor basketball court, coworking space, and a fitness center. The community lounge boasts a demonstration kitchen, movie room, and seating areas with an indoor/outdoor fireplace and balconies overlooking the pool. The pool deck features fire pits and grilling stations along with the only retractable hardscape pool cover in the region, providing a year-round outdoor space for entertaining. The building includes a 24-hour controlled access parking garage and package room with refrigerated lockers for cold storage. Located within walking distance to farmer’s markets and District Park, residents enjoy close access to an array of restaurants and services at Loudoun Station including Blackfinn, Burger 21, Famous Toastery, Senor Tequila’s, The Zone, AMC Theatres, Chesterbrook Academy, and several fitness offerings.

“We are delighted to receive the Delta Associates award on behalf of BLVD Gramercy East at Loudoun Station,” said Kristoffer Green, Vice President of Residential Property Management for Comstock. “Our residential team at Comstock has worked hard from inception to execution to ensure our properties represent best-in-class amenities and provide an exceptional living experience for all our residents.”

The Washington/Baltimore Multifamily Market Overview and Awards for Excellence ceremony recognizes apartment and condominium communities from Washington, Suburban Maryland, Virginia and Baltimore. The event provides an economic summary of the Washington/Baltimore region and a forecast of its apartment and condo market. Awards are based on independent factors, including lease-up or sales pace for an apartment or condo building.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comstock’s BLVD Gramercy East Wins Delta Associates Award for Excellence Newest Addition to Comstock’s Luxury Residential Portfolio located in Loudoun StationRESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Holdings Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) is pleased to announce that BLVD Gramercy East has been selected as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Luckin Coffee Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Move Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...