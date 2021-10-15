Comstock’s BLVD Gramercy East Wins Delta Associates Award for Excellence

Newest Addition to Comstock’s Luxury Residential Portfolio located in Loudoun Station

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holdings Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) is pleased to announce that BLVD Gramercy East has been selected as “Best Washington/Baltimore Mid-Rise Apartment Community” at the Delta Associate’s 25th Annual Apartment and Condominium Industry Awards for Excellence. For the last twenty-five years, Delta Associate’s has presented awards for excellence in the DMV recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the multifamily industry.



BLVD Gramercy East is located at Loudoun Station, Loudoun County’s only transit-oriented community adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line. BLVD Gramercy East is a pet-friendly residential development with a range of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rentals, featuring best-in-class amenities including an indoor basketball court, coworking space, and a fitness center. The community lounge boasts a demonstration kitchen, movie room, and seating areas with an indoor/outdoor fireplace and balconies overlooking the pool. The pool deck features fire pits and grilling stations along with the only retractable hardscape pool cover in the region, providing a year-round outdoor space for entertaining. The building includes a 24-hour controlled access parking garage and package room with refrigerated lockers for cold storage. Located within walking distance to farmer’s markets and District Park, residents enjoy close access to an array of restaurants and services at Loudoun Station including Blackfinn, Burger 21, Famous Toastery, Senor Tequila’s, The Zone, AMC Theatres, Chesterbrook Academy, and several fitness offerings.

“We are delighted to receive the Delta Associates award on behalf of BLVD Gramercy East at Loudoun Station,” said Kristoffer Green, Vice President of Residential Property Management for Comstock. “Our residential team at Comstock has worked hard from inception to execution to ensure our properties represent best-in-class amenities and provide an exceptional living experience for all our residents.”

The Washington/Baltimore Multifamily Market Overview and Awards for Excellence ceremony recognizes apartment and condominium communities from Washington, Suburban Maryland, Virginia and Baltimore. The event provides an economic summary of the Washington/Baltimore region and a forecast of its apartment and condo market. Awards are based on independent factors, including lease-up or sales pace for an apartment or condo building.