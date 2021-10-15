Disclosure of received notification of The Capital Group Companies and NN Group NV

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”) and NN Group NV

Notification of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

On 14 October 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of CGC had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 5% on 13 October 2021, as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 13 October 2021, CGC held a total of 2,788,420 voting rights. 1,484,803 voting rights are held by Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”) and 1,303,617 voting rights are held by Capital International, Inc.

Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), CGC held 3.82% of the total number of voting rights on 13 October 2021.

CGC is the parent company of CRMC and Capital Bank & Trust Company (“CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies (“CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates, own Fagron NV shares for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

The notification of CGC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.





Notification of NN Group NV

On 15 October 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of NN Group NV had crossed the disclosure threshold of 15% on 13 October 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a parent undertaking or a controlling person.

On 13 October 2021, NN Group NV (indirectly) held a total 11,101,452 voting rights. 8,950,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij NV, 796,117 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners BV, 735,335 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners Belgium SA, 510,000 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij NV and 110,000 voting rights are held by NN Re (Netherlands) NV.

Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), NN Group NV (indirectly) held 15.22% of the total number of voting rights on 13 October 2021.

The notification of NN Group NV can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.





In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

