Insight Celebrates the Spirit of Resiliency at Second Global Harmony Day

This year’s Global Harmony Day focused on resiliency, as even through ongoing universal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, evolving workplaces and growing concerns about cyber-attacks, organizations can still be ambitious in embracing change and highly evolving business goals. Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony embody a people-first approach to inspiring transformation through the combination of technology and teamwork.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Thursday through its second annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and insights shared by the company’s more than 11,000 teammates worldwide.

Thursday’s event began with keynote speaker Turia Pitt, an engineer and motivational speaker whose life instantly changed when a wildfire trapped her during an ultramarathon in the Australian outback and burned 65% of her body. Pitt encouraged Insight teammates to persevere through overwhelming situations by not putting personal limitations on yourself. Further Harmony Day presentations covered candid conversations on diversity and inclusion, such as encouraging more women to be tech inventors, navigating the workplace as a teammate who is part of a diverse community, and managing unconscious bias.

“You don’t have to be at Insight very long before you learn that we’re deeply rooted in our values. We’re particularly proud of the emphasis on harmony as an expression of our ongoing commitment to creating an open, equal and resilient workplace. Harmony Day gives our teammates a global platform to share unique experiences in an authentic way so that we can all draw closer as a team as we help our clients embrace their own new ways of thinking about how they do business,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Global Awareness Diversity Month pays tribute to diverse thinking and beliefs. Insight’s Global Harmony Day inspires teammates across the company’s 87 offices worldwide to discover deeper levels of connection with their peers through open and honest conversations, including:

In conjunction with Global Harmony Day and Global Diversity Awareness Month, Insight extended its Fund-Ed Together program to a second year. The program, in partnership with the company’s In it Together 501(c)(3) non-profit program, supports diverse Insight teammates who have student loan debt or who are enrolling in college classes with stipends of up to $5,000.