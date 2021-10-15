checkAd

Insight Celebrates the Spirit of Resiliency at Second Global Harmony Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 19:15  |  14   |   |   

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Thursday through its second annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and insights shared by the company’s more than 11,000 teammates worldwide.

This year’s Global Harmony Day focused on resiliency, as even through ongoing universal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, evolving workplaces and growing concerns about cyber-attacks, organizations can still be ambitious in embracing change and highly evolving business goals. Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony embody a people-first approach to inspiring transformation through the combination of technology and teamwork.

Thursday’s event began with keynote speaker Turia Pitt, an engineer and motivational speaker whose life instantly changed when a wildfire trapped her during an ultramarathon in the Australian outback and burned 65% of her body. Pitt encouraged Insight teammates to persevere through overwhelming situations by not putting personal limitations on yourself. Further Harmony Day presentations covered candid conversations on diversity and inclusion, such as encouraging more women to be tech inventors, navigating the workplace as a teammate who is part of a diverse community, and managing unconscious bias.

“You don’t have to be at Insight very long before you learn that we’re deeply rooted in our values. We’re particularly proud of the emphasis on harmony as an expression of our ongoing commitment to creating an open, equal and resilient workplace. Harmony Day gives our teammates a global platform to share unique experiences in an authentic way so that we can all draw closer as a team as we help our clients embrace their own new ways of thinking about how they do business,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Global Awareness Diversity Month pays tribute to diverse thinking and beliefs. Insight’s Global Harmony Day inspires teammates across the company’s 87 offices worldwide to discover deeper levels of connection with their peers through open and honest conversations, including:

  • Carrying the load: How to navigate daily life stressors and use just-in-time virtual care to proactively spot and correct life challenges.
  • Harvesting new ideas: The opportunities available to female inventors to patent ideas through the Insight Invention Harvesting Program, and the common misconceptions that lead women to not seek out patents.
  • Everyday authenticity: A frank conversation of personal experiences of transgender challenges and how everyone can work together to ensure people of all genders feel included at work and in society.
  • Disability at Work: How teammates with a disability or as a parent taking care of a child with a disability can better navigate the workplace to achieve personal success.
  • Beyond survival during COVID: The Asian American/Canadian and Pacific Islander immigrant experience has been defined by a drive to survive, with the pandemic adding to the complexities of socioeconomic security. Through shared personal experiences, teammates discussed ways to practice self-care and community healing in the fight against COVID-19 and decades-old misconceptions.
  • Everyday inclusion: Training to mitigate unconscious bias, micro-aggressions and intersectionality; help new hires feel welcome; and make meetings inclusive.
  • Surviving loss: Exploring ways to support family, friends and co-workers who may be grieving the loss of a loved one.

In conjunction with Global Harmony Day and Global Diversity Awareness Month, Insight extended its Fund-Ed Together program to a second year. The program, in partnership with the company’s In it Together 501(c)(3) non-profit program, supports diverse Insight teammates who have student loan debt or who are enrolling in college classes with stipends of up to $5,000.

Seite 1 von 2
Insight Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Celebrates the Spirit of Resiliency at Second Global Harmony Day Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Thursday through its second annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Insight Helps Organizations ‘Be Ambitious’ with Digital Plans to Achieve Business Goals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security, Scalability to Virtual Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten