Dynamo Capital Announces Information Regarding Special Meeting of Shareholders

Details of the business to be conducted at the Meeting can be found in the information circular mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting. The Meeting materials are also available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Dynamo Capital Corp. (TSXV:DDD.P) (the " Company " or " Dynamo "), a capital pool company (" CPC ") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), has recently mailed the meeting materials for its upcoming special meeting of shareholders, to be held at 3:30 PM PDT on October 25, 2021 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held for, among other things, the purpose of considering and passing a special resolution (the "Amendment Resolution") to alter the authorized share structure of the Company to (i) adopt special rights and restrictions for the current class of common shares of the Company and (ii) establish a class of restricted voting shares (the "Restricted Voting Shares") with special rights and restrictions. The Restricted Voting Shares carry no entitlement for the holder thereof to vote for the election or removal of the directors of the Company. The Amendment Resolution will be implemented only in the event that all conditions to the Transaction (defined below) have been satisfied or waived (other than conditions that may be or are intended to be satisfied only after the Amendment Resolution is implemented).

The Amendment Resolution has been proposed to minimize the number of voting securities of the Company that are held by U.S. residents following completion of the Company's transaction (the "Transaction") with CareSpan Holdings, Inc. ("CareSpan") pursuant to the binding merger agreement and plan of reorganization dated August 4, 2021 among the Company, CareSpan and Dynamo Subco, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange) and result in a reverse takeover of the Company by CareSpan.

The Company wishes to clarify that pursuant to OSC Rule 56-501 Restricted Shares and National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements, the Amendment Resolution must be approved by a majority of the votes cast by holders of the Company's common shares other than votes attaching to common shares held directly or indirectly by affiliates of the Company ("Affiliate Shares") and common shares held directly or indirectly by control persons of the Company ("Control Person Shares" and, together with Affiliate Shares, "Excluded Shares"). Accordingly, the 2,270,500 common shares of the Company held by Geoff Balderson, Stephen Ross Gatensbury and Eric Warren will be excluded from the vote in respect of the Amendment Resolution.