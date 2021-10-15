Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 30,000 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted. to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 21 October 2021. Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, and therefore the total number of voting rights, will be 234,926,385.
Contacts:
|
ANGLE plc
|
+44 (0) 1483 343434
|
Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director
Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations
|
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Teddy Whiley
ECM - Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva
|
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|
WG Partners (Joint Broker)
Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks
|
+44 (0) 203 705 9330
|
FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Ciara Martin
Matthew Ventimiglia (United States)
|
+44 (0) 203 727 1000
+1 (212) 850 5624
For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/
Notes for editors
About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com
ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.
