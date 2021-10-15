Milan Laser Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

checkAd

Milan Laser Inc. (“Milan Laser” or the “Company”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. If Milan Laser elects to proceed with an initial public offering, Milan Laser expects to list the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “MLAN.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities to be registered may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Milan Laser
 Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser is the largest pure-play laser hair removal company in the country and continues to grow every month. With over 700 full-time employees, Milan Laser is not only a premier laser hair removal provider but also a premier employer.




